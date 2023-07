The BBC is to meet the Metropolitan Police on Monday as the corporation deals with allegations that an unnamed presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images

Nicky Campbell has spoken about his “distressing weekend” after he was “falsely named” as the BBC presenter accused of paying a teenager for sexually explicit pictures.

Introducing his BBC Radio 5 Live show on Monday, the Edinburgh-born presenter said: “Obviously thoughts with the alleged victim and family.

BBC Radio 5 Live breakfast presenter Nicky Campbell grew up in Edinburgh

“So a bit of perspective here, worse things happen at sea as they say, but it was a distressing weekend, I can’t deny it, for me and others falsely named. Today I am having further conversations with the police in terms of malicious communication and with lawyers in terms of defamation.”

It comes after he suggested he had contacted police about being falsely mentioned online in connection with the story.

Campbell tweeted a screenshot that featured the Metropolitan Police logo and the words: “Thank you for contacting the Metropolitan Police Service to report your crime.”

“I think it’s important to take a stand. There’s just too many of these people on social media. Thanks for your support friends,” he wrote.

On his BBC radio show, a caller rang to say she was “so angry and cross” that Campbell and others had to come forward and clear their names.

Campbell responded: “I’m all good, Jeremy [Vine] and also others involved as well, Rylan [Clark] and also Gary [Lineker], yeah it’s uncomfortable, but as I said earlier worse things happen at sea.

“We’re big boys.”

Lineker, Clark and Vine stated they were not the presenter in question, with Lineker tweeting: “Hate to disappoint the haters, but it’s not me.”

Clark wrote: “Not sure why my name’s floating about but re that story in the Sun – that ain’t me babe. I’m currently filming a show in Italy for the BBC, so take my name out ya mouths.”

Vine also said: “Just to say I’m very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday — whoever the ‘BBC Presenter’ in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain’t me.”

Meanwhile, Jon Kay explained his absence from the BBC Breakfast sofa, tweeting: “Enjoying some extra sleep and long-planned annual leave with the family, so no need to set my alarm clock tomorrow morning.

“Back on the red sofa with my BBC Breakfast family in Salford in two weeks’ time.”