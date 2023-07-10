The BBC needs to get its “house in order” or else there could be “collateral victims”, the justice secretary has said, following anonymous allegations made against one of the broadcaster’s presenters

A member of the media outside BBC Broadcasting House in central London. Picture: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

The media is not publicly releasing the name of the suspended BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teenager for explicit pictures through fear of defamation and breaching his privacy, media law experts have said.

Since news broke that a household name was at the centre of claims he paid more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images, questions have been asked why the name of the BBC star has not been published.

Why is the suspended BBC presenter not being named?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Stephens, media law expert and partner at Howard Kennedy, said the law was changed after Sir Cliff Richard won a privacy case against the BBC over its coverage of a South Yorkshire Police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014.

Sir Cliff was falsely accused of historical sex offences. He denied the allegations and was never arrested and, in June 2016, prosecutors announced he would face no charges.

Mr Stephens said: “Back in July 2018, the law changed in the Cliff Richard case and what was decided was that while an investigation was going on, the balance between right to privacy and freedom of expression or the public’s right to know, favoured keeping things private.

“That is why the Sun and no other newspaper has identified the presenter, and part of that was to avoid this social media frenzy with names being bandied about.

“So essentially, the judge, Mr Justice Mann, said in the [Cliff Richard] case that the coverage and social media was breathless and sensationalist and what he decided was until the investigatory phase was over, there shouldn’t be any naming of the individual.

“That was quite a controversial change, but it was a pretty significant change and that’s impacted here, and that sort of sits over everything, whether it’s a civil complaint or a criminal one.”

Mr Stephens said there is a second layer of privacy, which is the “contractual arrangement” between the BBC and its members of staff.

“If there are allegations of inappropriate behaviour, or any other kind of breach of employment practice, they should be investigated confidentially,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s doesn’t matter whether you’re a celebrity or in the local office or on the building site, the same law applies.

“That’s why Tim Davie [the director-general], for example, didn’t know because the HR department weren’t allowed to tell him because he didn’t have a need to know at that point in time.

“The problem with the second layer [of privacy] is that because the BBC can’t identify the individual. It also means that they can’t defend their innocent presenters who are being named.”

Have the police spoken to the BBC about the suspended presenter?

According to BBC News, the corporation had been in touch with the Metropolitan Police and is to meet on Monday “to discuss the matter”, alongside carrying out its own inquiries and talking to the young person’s family.

Media law consultant Charlie Moloney said another aspect publishers will be considering when deciding whether to identify the star is defamation.

He said: “Clearly, this is the kind of allegation that would lower him in the eyes of right-thinking members of society and if you identify him, and you publish that, and he proves that that causes serious harm to his reputation – which I’m sure that we probably all agree that it would – then he could sue you for defamation.

“The only real defences here, firstly would be that it’s true, but the publisher who named him would have to prove that it’s true. They would have the burden of proof, which is not an easy thing to do, particularly in sexual offences cases.

“But of course, maybe they do have some evidence we don’t know about, but even pictures and things like that don’t necessarily prove everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The other thing they could argue it’s in the public interest to report the allegations, but they would have to show that they’ve taken every possible step to verify everything and show that they reasonably believed what they were doing is in the public interest.”

Why there has still been speculation about who the BBC presenter is?

Mr Moloney said it is not “free of risk” to publish the identity of the presenter and it is still a “huge story” without identifying him.

Following the allegations made over the weekend, there has been speculation over who the BBC presenter could be, with stars including Gary Lineker, Rylan Clark and Jeremy Vine among those who publicly stated they are not the presenter in question.