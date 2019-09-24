Attorney General Geoffrey Cox told Boris Johnson proroguing Parliament was 'lawful'

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox reportedly told the Prime Minister and the Cabinet that proroguing Parliament for five weeks was legal - despite the Supreme Court ruling otherwise.

According to Sky News, advice that was previously redacted from court papers indicates Mr Cox QC said any accusation of unlawfulness was "motivated by political considerations".

"The attorney general said that his advice on the question of the law is that this was lawful and within the constitution," says a court paper reportedly seen by the news outlet.

"Any accusations of unlawfulness or constitutional outrage were motivated by political considerations. The proposal was compatible with the provisions of the NIEF (Northern Ireland Executive Formation Act) 2019."

Last month a Scottish court released the minutes of the telephone conference call between cabinet ministers, with certain sections redacted.

Sky News was reportedly leaked the text of one of the redacted sections in which it reveals Sir Geoffrey said that proroguing Parliament was lawful and anyone disputing this was doing so for political reasons.

The revelation is likely to place extreme pressure on Sir Geoffrey's position in a key role in Mr Johnson's Cabinet.

