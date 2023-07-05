All Sections
Angus MacNeil suspended by SNP Westminster group over argument with chief whip Brendan O'Hara

Stephen Flynn acted following reports of a bust-up on Monday evening.
Alexander Brown
By Alexander Brown
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:57 BST
 Comment

Angus MacNeil has been suspended for a week by SNP Westminster group following an argument with the chief whip Brendan O'Hara.

Mr MacNeil is said to have called Brendan O’Hara “a small wee man” on Monday night before throwing away letters that were given to him.

These are believed to related to MacNeil’s attendance in Parliament, in what is described as a “very tense exchange”.

SNP MP Angus MacNeil has been suspended for a week by the Westminster group.

The SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has now acted, suspending the Na h-Eileanan an Iar MP.

Some reports claimed the suspension was over a phone call between the pair on Tuesday, but The Scotsman is told it was specifically over the exchange on Monday, with Mr MacNeil labelled “out of order”.

On Tuesday morning, Mr MacNeil had tweeted: “Always stand up to bullies, - esp any abusing their positions - particularly those who scurry around shouting to anyone listening, "I'll get him, I'll get him, I WILL get him! - mark my words"

“These are people, who from school, we should get taught to face down”.

