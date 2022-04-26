Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has said a “cultural shift” is needed following sexist comments made about her distracting the Prime Minister with her legs in the Commons.

Angela Rayner has said she was “crestfallen” at a Tory MP’s sexist claims about her which were run as a spread in the Mail On Sunday newspaper over the weekend.

There was outrage across the political spectrum after the paper reported the claims, including a quote from one MP that deputy Labour leader Ms Rayner “knows she can’t compete with Boris’s Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks”.

There was a claim the opposition deputy leader purposefully crossed and uncrossed her legs to “distract” Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Addressing the claims made against her, Ms Rayner told ITV’S Lorraine: “There’s still so much more for us to do.

“We have got to teach our sons to be respectful of women and we’ve got to teach our women to be confident about themselves as well.”

Ms Rayner previously said the story is a "perverted smear" and is an example of the misogyny women in politics face every day.

Ms Rayner wore a trouser suit for her appearance on ITV because she said did not want to be “judged for what I wear”.

The MP said: “I wanted to be defiant as well, because I don’t think that women should be told how to dress – but I didn’t want to distract from the fact that, actually, it’s not about my legs.

“I didn’t want people at home thinking ‘Let’s have a look to see what her legs are like and how short her skirt is or not’.

“Because I feel like I’m being judged for what I wear, rather than what I’m saying to you and how I come across.”

Ms Rayner said she was “overwhelmed” when she heard the story was coming out.

She said: “We rebutted it instantly, and were like ‘This is disgusting, it’s completely untrue. Please don’t run a story like that.’

“I felt really sad … I was trying to prepare my children for seeing things online that they don’t want to see their mum portrayed that way.

“All I worry about when I’m at the despatch box is doing a good job and being able to do justice to my constituents and the work I’m doing, so I was just really crestfallen that somebody had said that to a paper and a paper was reporting that.”

She said the article was “steeped in classism”, insinuating she must be “thick” because she went to a comprehensive school and she is “promiscuous” because she had a child when she was young.

Boris Johnson has condemned the “misogynistic tripe” aimed at Rayner after she was accused of trying to distract him by using “basic instinct” tactics.

The Prime Minister said the “sexist” claims, made by anonymous Tory MPs were “appalling”.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle joined in the condemnation and said he would meet the newspaper’s editor to discuss the story.

Mr Johnson said if the source of the newspaper’s story was identified they would face “the terrors of the earth”.