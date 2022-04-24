Nicola Sturgeon attacks 'deep misogyny' of Angela Rayner 'Basic Instinct' story

The Mail on Sunday ran a story in which Conservative MPs in Westminster accused the Labour politician as using a “Basic Instinct ploy” during Prime Minister’s Questions in an attempt to distract Boris Johnson.

This referred to a scene in the film, Basic Instinct, where a character crosses and uncrosses their legs, with MPs accusing Rayner of doing the same.

The First Minister said that this was a reminder of the “deep misogyny” female politicians and women face.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said: “Solidarity from across the political divide to Angela Rayner on this. It’s a reminder of the deep misogyny women face every day.

“Tho the line about Johnson’s Oxford debating ‘skills’ is truly laughable - from what I’ve seen she can debate him out the park!”

Ms Rayner described the story as “gutter journalism” and said the story spread “desperate, perverted smears” from Conservative MPs.

On Twitter, she said: “I stand accused of a “ploy” to “distract” the helpless PM - by being a woman, having legs and wearing clothes. I am conspiring to “put him off his stride”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer and Deputy Leader Angela Rayner visit Entwhistle's deli on a walkabout in Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester, at the start of campaigning in the 2022 local elections

“Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders have resorted to spreading desperate, perverted smears in their doomed attempts to save his skin.

“They know exactly what they are doing. The lies they are telling.

“The potted biography is given - my comprehensive education, my experience as a care worker, my family, my class, my background. The implication is clear.”

She added: “But it is the PM who is dragging the Conservative Party into the sewer - and the anonymous Tory MPs doing his bidding are complicit.

“He and his cheerleaders clearly have a big problem with women in public life. They should be ashamed of themselves

“I won’t be letting their vile lies deter me. Their attempts to harass and intimidate me will fail.”

Anas Sarwar also backed the Labour deputy leader, labelling the story “vile”.

He said: “Spot on from Angela Rayner.

“The sexists and misogynists behind this vile piece can only ever dream of being as liked, talented, effective and decent as Angie.”

