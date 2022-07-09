Andrea Jenkyns: New education minister aimed rude gesture at 'baying mob'

The Morley and Outwood MP tweeted there was a "baying mob outside the gates" who were "insulting MPs on their way in as is sadly all too common.

She said: "After receiving huge amounts of abuse from some of the people who were there over the years, and I have also had seven death threats in the last four years, two of which have been in recent weeks and are currently being investigated by the police, I had reached the end of my tether.

"I responded and stood up for myself. Just why should anyone have to put up with this kind of treatment.”She added: "I should have shown more composure but am only human."

Andrea Jenkyns' gesture as she arrives at Downing Street (Pic: @clewlow_alex)

Her explanation came after Commons Leader Mark Spencer said it was up to MsJenkyns to "justify" her actions after she was caught on camera making the a rude gesture while entering Downing Street.

Mr Spencer, a former chief whip, said he does not believe the gesture was "the right thing to do at all".

Asked if it is acceptable, he told BBC Breakfast: "No, I don't think it is, to be honest. I don't seek to condone that at all.

"I mean, Andrea will have to... justify that for herself.

“But I do understand emotions were running pretty high and they were pretty raw on that day. But I don't think that was the right thing to do at all."

Pressed on whether she should retain her ministerial role, he said: "That's not my decision."

Ms Jenkyns was appointed to the role of parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education on Friday in a reshuffle by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The footage, shared on social media on Thursday evening, appears to have been filmed shortly before Mr Johnson announced he was stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party.