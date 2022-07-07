How many Prime Ministers have resigned? How long was Boris Johnson Prime Minister?

Boris Johnson has announced his resignation as the leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

"Them’s the breaks,” the 58-year-old said in a speech today (July 7) as he admitted no one was indispensable in politics.

The Prime Minister was pressured to resign after losing support from the majority of his party in the aftermath of the Chris Pincher scandal.

Boris Johnson, Theresa May, and Margaret Thatcher are among the UK Prime Ministers who have resigned (Getty/PA)

But how many Prime Ministers have actually resigned while in office?

How many Prime Ministers have resigned? How long were they Prime Minister?

Since the start of the 20th century, there have been 10 Prime Minister who have resigned – including Boris Johnson.

Neville Chamberlain (Conservative) famously resigned after the outbreak of the Second World War. He was PM for three years, from 1937 to 1940.

Winston Churchill (Conservative) resigned during his second term as Prime Minister in 1955 due to ill health. His second term lasted 3 years and 162 days.

Anthony Eden (Conservative) was forced to resign in 1957 due to the Suez Crisis. He was PM for just one year and 279 days.

Harold Macmillan (Conservative) resigned in 1963 following the Profumo scandal. He had been PM for six years and 282 days.

Margaret Thatcher (Conservative) resigned in November 1990 after failing to win a majority in a party leadership election. She was PM for 11 years and 209 days.

Tony Blair (Labour) resigned as leader of the Labour party in June 2007 during his third term as Prime Minister as his popularity plunged following the invasion of Iraq. He had been in power for more than 10 years.

Gordon Brown (Labour) resigned as PM and leader of his party after losing the 2010 general election. He was PM for 2 years and 319 days.

David Cameron (Conservative) resigned after the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum. He was PM for six years and 64 days.

Theresa May (Conservative) resigned in July 2019 after being unable to pass her Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. She had been in power for 3 years and 12 days.

Finally, Boris Johnson (Conservative) announced his resignation on July 7, 2022 after losing support from his party following a series of scandals.

How long has Boris Johnson been Prime Minister?

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister for just under three years – two years and 348 days, to be precise. He became PM on 24 July, 2019, the day after he was elected leader of the Conservative Party following the resignation of Theresa May.

Campaigning with a promise to “get Brexit done”, he won a landslide Conservative majority of 80 seats in the general election on 12 December, 2019.

Since, Mr Johnson has presided over the UK’s exit from the European Union, the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.