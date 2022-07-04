Anas Sarwar calls for ‘legal duty’ to make UK and Scottish governments cooperate

The Scottish Labour leader demanded the two administrations be forced to work together as he insisted his party “champions devolution”.

Delivering a speech to the Fabian Society in London, Mr Sarwar also accused Nicola Sturgeon of pitting Scots against each other through her “obsession” with independence.

Outlining the proposals, the MSP insisted the legal duty to cooperate was not just a “political wheeze”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for the abolition of the House of Lords.

He said: “This would require joint working between governments in areas of shared interest

“Secondly, we are proposing new joint governance councils – or whatever we ultimately decide to call them.

“They would be designed to heal the bad relationship that exists today and provide a constructive forum for dispute resolution

“Too often, the current UK Government keeps the Scottish Government in the dark.

“And too often the current Scottish Government deliberately seeks disagreement with the UK Government.

“This does not lead to good governance – it undermines the Union.

"We need these new rules of engagement to heal it.”

Scottish Labour is also calling to abolish the House of Lords, with it replaced by a new “Senate of the Nations and Regions”.

He said: “The House of Lords must be abolished and replaced with an institution which better reflects the make-up and the identity of the United Kingdom.

“We shouldn’t forget that it is Labour Lords who have stopped some of the worst excesses of this Tory government.

“But we need something that is more reflective of modern Britain.

And which gives Scotland and other parts of the UK a greater say in UK-wide legislation.”

Mr Sarwar also accused the First Minister of pursuing independence against the wishes of Scotland.

He said: “The truth is the pandemic Nicola we saw on our TV screens during the pandemic and who promised to pull has through has gone.

“She has been replaced by the partisan Nicola Sturgeon who wants to pit Scot against Scot for her own obsession.

“Worse still she has taken the “thank you” she was given from the public in last year, and the promise she made to lead us through the recovery to instead pursue a referendum the vast majority of Scots do not want.

“I appreciate that for people in London and across the rest of the UK, another referendum seems such a strange priority for anyone in government when we face the greatest cost-of-living crisis of modern times.

“And it is the case that the majority of Scots believe that too.

“The SNP is trying to drag people back into the arguments of the past because it has no ideas for the future.”

The Scottish Labour leader also warned Ms Sturgeon her party could support a Labour Government or enable the Tories.

He said: “At the next election, we will be fighting for every vote and we are aiming to form a majority Labour Government.

“Should we fall short of that, and be in a position to form a minority government, the SNP will face a simple choice.

“It can choose to keep the Tories in power, or choose to back a Labour government.