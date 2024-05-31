Analysis: Keir Starmer needs details for energy plans to show they are not just hot air

Labour will need to find answers to some key questions to sell its flagship energy strategy.

Sir Keir Starmer’s green energy plans have “completely unravelled” according to the SNP, after an uncomfortable day back in Scotland for the Labour leader.

Despite the focus on the Labour leader finally allowing Dianne Abbot to stand as a candidate in the election, Sir Keir came under pressure over the details of his ambitious energy proposals - and reassurances will be needed in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir’s flagship policy to set up the publicly-owned GB Energy “company” has now raised eyebrows after he admitted it will not be a power-generation company.

Asked if it will generate power by the BBC, the Labour leader said: “Well no it would be an investment vehicle, so not an energy company.

“So, it’s an investment vehicle in the energy of the future – the money going into it would be public money but used to trigger private investment alongside it.”

When the Scottish Government watered down its plans for a state-owned power company, Labour MSPs branded it an “embarrassing downgrade” that showed the “complete lack of ambition at the heart of this government”. That looks pretty rich now.

Sir Keir Starmer in Greenock (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn jumped on Sir Keir’s comments, insisting the Labour leader is “utterly clueless about the Scottish energy industry”, warning “his only Scottish policy has completely unravelled”.

Sir Keir is also under pressure to reveal how his government will untie renewable energy from fossil fuels - key to making clean energy cheaper and help bring down people’s bills in the long-term. The Labour leader could only say he was “going to have to review that”.

We’ve heard snipes from the SNP over Labour’s apparent support for the two-child cap and rape clause that cause harm to those relying on social security. But this is the first new shiny policy that the SNP can, with ease, claim may not be what it seems.

Sir Keir arrived in Greenock with an army of senior names on the bill - Ed Miliband and Angela Rayner were there to help launch his six steps to change Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA)

The event in Greenock looked professional and polished. But there are signs that Labour won’t have it all its way as the campaign progresses.

Sir Keir arrived in a private jet to launch his pledges, one of which is to decarbonise our power supply by 2030 through GB Energy. The Labour leader said it was the most “efficient” way to arrive from Wales. But it comes a day after the party’s social media team mocked up a picture of Rishi Sunak in a helicopter with a caption suggesting the PM was “taking his dog for a walk”.

The Labour leader also told activists and journalists a powerful story about a small girl he met in Glasgow back in 2022 who couldn’t read - insisting it has stayed with him. So much so that he told the exact same anecdote a mere seven days ago down the road in Glasgow.