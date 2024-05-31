What are Labour leader Keir Starmer’s six steps for change in Scotland?

Labour has set out its six steps for change in Scotland

Sir Keir Starmer has set out his six steps for change in Scotland as he claimed a Labour government will make key pledges for Scottish voters.

The election campaign is little more than a week old, but this is already Sir Keir’s second visit to Scotland as the Labour leader hones in on his message that forming the next Westminster government can have an impact north of the Border.

Sir Keir said “for too long Scotland has been failed by this out-of-touch and incompetent Tory government”, insisting that “change is possible with Labour”.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at a launch event for Labour's six steps for change - their doorstep offer to Scots - at the Beacons Art Centre in Custom House Quay, Greenock. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

He said: “Labour will deliver a decade of national renewal and the steps set out today are our down payment on that promise. From cutting bills to boosting pay to protecting the NHS, the Labour government I lead will be on your side and relentlessly focussed on the issues that matter to you.”

The Scotsman takes a look at what Labour’s six steps for change in Scotland are.

Deliver economic stability

Labour has pledged to grow the economy on secure foundations as a key commitment of an incoming Labour government.

The party has highlighted its strong fiscal rules and a new “fiscal lock”, which the party claims will prevent a repeat of Liz Truss’s chaotic min budget that sent the economy into nosedive. Labour claims this will allow a new government to grow the economy, turbocharge green industries, create a new National Wealth Fund and introduce a new industrial strategy.

Cut NHS waiting times

Scottish Labour has consistently criticised wait times, with more than 840,000 Scots on NHS waiting lists for appointments, tests and treatments.

Labour says it will pump extra funds into the NHS in England, paid for by cracking down on tax avoidance, while it says it will boost health funding for Scotland by an extra £134 million every year. The party says this will pay for an extra 160,000 evening and weekend appointments a year.

Set up Great British Energy

Labour has made no secret of setting up the publicly-owned GB Energy that will be headquartered in Scotland. The base will not be decided until after the election. The party’s strategy aims to decarbonise energy by 2030 and Labour has claimed it will save families £300 a year from their energy bills.

Make work pay

Labour’s proposed “New Deal for Working People” aims to deliver a living wage, ban zero-hour contracts, end fire and rehire and extend sick pay to low paid workers. The party has vowed to introduce legislation to achieve the commitments within the first 100 days of forming a new government.

Create jobs and opportunities for young people

Labour intends to deliver a mortgage guarantee scheme, which the party claims alongside future reforms to Scottish support will help first time buyers get on the housing ladder. As well as 69,000 clean energy jobs, Labour has pledged to improve access to jobs with closer co-operation between industry and government.

Maximise Scotland’s influence