'An unbearably sad day': MSPs weep at Scottish Parliament after Christina McKelvie's death

A clearly emotional John Swinney has paid tribute to Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie at Holyrood after her death was announced

MSPs wept in the Scottish Parliament chamber as tributes were paid to Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie following her death aged 57.

Ms McKelvie took medical leave from her role as the alcohol and drugs policy minister last year to seek treatment for secondary breast cancer.

Christina McKelvie MSP in the Holyrood chamber

Keith Brown – SNP depute leader and Ms McKelvie’s long-time partner – announced in a statement the SNP MSP had died in Glasgow Royal Infirmary on Thursday morning.

In response, Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone ordered the flags outside the Scottish Parliament to fly at half-mast, as well as urging all MSPs to be in the Holyrood chamber before First Minister’s Questions to pay tribute, and announcing plans for a book of condolence to be opened on Thursday afternoon.

A tearful Ms Johnstone led the tributes in chamber and spoke of the “warm welcome” she received from Ms McKelvie when she first became an MSP in 2011.

First Minister John Swinney, clearly emotional, then told MSPs: “Today is an unbearably sad day as we come to terms with the loss of our generous, kind, loyal and fun-loving colleague Christina McKelvie.

“Members across this Parliament will feel that loss, but my party is aching at the news today. Christina was a parliamentarian of the highest motivation and the finest nature, I was proud that she was a member of my Government, giving her all to make life better for others, which was always her motivation.

“She served her constituents, her party and her country with the greatest amount of devotion that was imaginable. Today, I express to her partner – my deputy, one of my dearest friends – and to her sons Jack and Lewis, my profound sympathy at their loss and my gratitude for the benefit of having known such a magnificent woman.”

Other parliamentarians were also moved to tears, including former first minister Humza Yousaf, social care minister Maree Todd and equalities minister Kaukab Stewart.

MSPs fall silent as they pay tribute to Christina McKelvie at Holyrood at the start of First Minister's Questions

Earlier, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon – who first appointed Ms McKelvie as a minister – paid tribute to her “beautiful friend”.

Announcing the death, Mr Brown said: “Christina’s sons Lewis and Jack and I are heartbroken to announce the death of Christina at Glasgow Royal Infirmary this morning.

“To us, she was our beloved mum, partner and gran to Maeve and Leo. She was always hard working and enthusiastic and lit up every room she was in with her positivity and bright smile.

“She was always proud of her working class roots in Easterhouse and often said she could not have dreamt of becoming a government minister for the Scottish Government.

“We are immensely proud of all Christina achieved.”

In a post on Instagram, Ms Sturgeon said: “It is going to take a very long time for those of us who love her to come to terms with the passing this morning of our friend and colleague Christina McKelvie MSP.

“Christina was kind, loyal, compassionate and full of life. As a politician, her ability to connect with people on a very human level and understand instinctively the challenges they were facing was her superpower. She had the biggest heart of anyone I have ever known. I will never forget the friendship and kindness she showed me over many years.”

Ms Sturgeon also expressed her condolences to Mr Brown, before adding: “RIP my beautiful friend.”

Tributes were also paid by Holyrood leaders during an uncharacteristically restrained session of First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay described Ms McKelvie as a “respected colleague and a dedicated public servant”, while Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the pain of her death would be felt “across the Parliament”, adding: “Across all parties, many have lost a friend.”

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie, who previously served in government alongside Ms McKelvie, described her as “the best of us”.

Choking back tears, Mr Harvie added: “Today is a moment of pain and sadness. But Christina’s life and her extraordinary spirit deserve to be celebrated.”

He went on to ask the First Minister how MSPs “can all bring that compassion and kindness into our work, as Christina did?”

Responding, Mr Swinney said: “Perhaps we could all take this moment to rebalance and recalibrate how we act and react in our politics, reminded by the astonishing example of Christina McKelvie.”

Claire Rowney, the chief executive of Breast Cancer Now – a charity that Ms McKelvie supported – said: “We are so grateful to Christina for all she did to amplify the voices of women with breast cancer and for all the incredible support she has given us over the years.

“Our thoughts are with her family, and everyone who knew and loved her.”

Originally from the Easterhouse area of Glasgow, Ms McKelvie was elected as an MSP in 2007 before winning the constituency in 2011.

She was a minister in the Scottish Government for seven years, serving as equalities minister between 2018 and 2023, and then culture minister before moving into her most recent role as the Government looked to stem the drug deaths crisis.

She had previously undergone treatment for breast cancer, which ended successfully in 2021, but announced last year she required further treatment.

As a result, she took medical leave from her ministerial job, with her role filled by Health Secretary Neil Gray and public health minister Jenni Minto.

Earlier this year, she announced her intention to stand down as an MSP.