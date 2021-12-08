Allegra Stratton resigns following leaked video laughing over Christmas party

Allegra Stratton has resigned following the leaked video of her laughing about the Christmas party denied by Downing Street.

By Alexander Brown
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 4:08 pm
Allegra Stratton has resigned.

It comes after footage of the former Prime Minister’s spokeswoman emerged at a mock press conference answering questions about a Downing Street Christmas party.

Staff in Downing Street are believed to have held a Christmas party, despite repeated denials from Downing Street.

In a teary press conference, she said: “My remarks seemed to make light of the rules, rules that people were doing everything to obey.

“That was never my intention. I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days and offer my profound apologies to all of you for them.

"I understand the anger and frustration that people feel.

“To all of you who lost loved ones, endured intolerable loneliness and struggled with your business - I am sorry and this afternoon I have offered my resignation to Prime Minister”.

Boris Johnson has now ordered an investigation into claims Downing Street staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas party last year and told MPs he was “furious” about footage apparently showing aides joking about it.

The Prime Minister apologised “unreservedly” for the offence, but insisted he had been repeatedly assured “there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken”.

Mr Johnson said he had asked Cabinet Secretary Simon Case “to establish all the facts and to report back as soon as possible – and it goes without saying that if those rules were broken then there will be disciplinary action for all those involved”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said: “I understand and share the anger up and down the country at seeing No 10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures, and I can understand how infuriating it must be to think that people who have been setting the rules have not been following the rules because I was also furious to see that clip.

“I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives.

“But I repeat that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken, and that is what I have been repeatedly assured.”

