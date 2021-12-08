Douglas Ross said there were "serious questions" to answer and the evidence suggests there was a "party of sorts".

He said he was angry at the way the issue had been handled and the public deserved answers.

However, Mr Ross insisted he still had confidence in the Prime Minister.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

It comes after Mr Johnson ordered an investigation into claims Downing Street staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas party last year.

He told MPs he was “furious” about footage apparently showing aides joking about it.

The Prime Minister apologised “unreservedly” for the offence caused by the footage of his then-spokeswoman Allegra Stratton at a mock press conference.

But he said he had been repeatedly assured “there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken”.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson said he had asked Cabinet Secretary Simon Case “to establish all the facts and to report back as soon as possible – and it goes without saying that if those rules were broken then there will be disciplinary action for all those involved”.

Mr Ross told the BBC: "If the Prime Minister knew about this party last December, knew about this party last week, and was still denying it, then that is the most serious allegation.

"There is absolutely no way you can mislead parliament and think you could get off with that."

Speaking to STV, the Scottish Tory leader said: "Clearly what we have seen over the last 12 hours or so with the video footage emerging, there are serious questions that need to be answered.

"Now looking at what I have seen, there was a party of sorts.

"I don’t think you can get away from that, and therefore questions have to be answered on why that was allowed as it was absolutely against the guidance this time last year."

He added: "That's why I think there are serious questions to be answered around what happened this time last year and what has happened in the last week to ten days as the Prime Minister has been answering questions in the House of Commons."

Mr Ross said everyone had made sacrifices last year.

He said: "People didn’t meet in the same way at Christmas time, they didn’t see their families as they would normally expect.

"They followed the guidance to the letter, in what was a united effort to get through this pandemic.

"If the people within Downing Street didn’t follow their own advice, then the appropriate action and strong action must be taken."

Mr Ross added: "I have confidence in the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, but he and his Government have serious questions to answer on this issue."

Elsewhere, former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson lashed out at Mr Johnson over the debacle.

She tweeted: "None of this is remotely defensible.

"Not having busy, boozy not-parties while others were sticking to the rules, unable to visit ill or dying loved ones.

"Nor flat-out denying things that are easily provable. Not taking the public for fools.

"And today's 'we'll investigate what we've spent a week saying didn't happen and discipline staff for rules we continue to say weren't broken' was pathetic.