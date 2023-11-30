Alistair Darling – the former chancellor in Gordon Brown’s government – has died aged 70

Former chancellor and veteran Labour politician Alistair Darling has died aged 70, a spokesperson on behalf of his family said.

A statement issued on behalf of the family of Mr Darling said: “The death of Alistair Darling, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer and long-serving member of the Labour cabinet, was announced in Edinburgh today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Mr Darling, the much-loved husband of Margaret and beloved father of Calum and Anna, died after a short spell in Western General Hospital under the wonderful care of the cancer team.”

Former Chancellor Alistair Darling has died. Picture: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Mr Darling enjoyed a long political career stretching back to his days as president of the Students’ Representative Council at Aberdeen University, where he was studying law.

But he was best known for his three-year term as chancellor under Gordon Brown’s government and his role at the head of the Better Together campaign.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alistair Darling. My heart goes out to his family, particularly Maggie, Calum and Anna, whom he loved so dearly.

“Alistair lived a life devoted to public service. He will be remembered as the Chancellor whose calm expertise and honesty helped to guide Britain through the tumult of the global financial crisis.

Scotsman Editor Neil McIntosh with Former chancellor Alistair Darling at the Scotsman Investment Conference in Edinburgh in March 2023. Picture: Scott Louden

“He was a life-long advocate for Scotland and the Scottish people and his greatest professional pride came from representing his constituents in Edinburgh.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have benefited from Alistair’s counsel and friendship. He was always at hand to provide advice built on his decades of experience – always with his trademark wry, good humour.

“Alistair will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. His loss to the Labour Party, his friends and his family is immeasurable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Minister Humza Yousaf also paid tribute, describing Mr Darling “a giant” in Scottish politics.

In a post on X, Mr Yousaf wrote: “I am deeply saddened to hear of Alistair’s passing. He dedicated his life to public service and was a giant of Scottish politics.

“My thoughts are with his wife Margaret, children, family, friends and colleagues at this sad time.”

Mr Darling was “one of the great chancellors”, Jeremy Hunt, the current occupant of 11 Downing Street, said.

The Chancellor said: “One of the great chancellors, he’ll be remembered for doing the right thing for the country at a time of extraordinary turmoil. My deepest sympathies to his family.”

Mr Darling’s grandfather had been a Liberal candidate and his great uncle, Sir William Young Darling, was Lord Provost of Edinburgh during the war before serving as Tory MP for Edinburgh South for 12 years.

The former chancellor himself was elected MP for Edinburgh Central in 1987, at the same time as party colleague Nigel Griffiths won Edinburgh South. He spoke out on the need for more funding for Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, accused the Scottish Office of a vendetta against Edinburgh because public spending in Glasgow was four times higher, and campaigned to keep Scottish & Newcastle headquarters in the Capital.

Mr Darling married former journalist Margaret McQueen Vaughan in 1986 and the couple have a son, Calum, born in 1988, and a daughter, Anna, born in 1990.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Labour came to power under Tony Blair in 1997, Mr Darling held a succession of key posts including Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Work and Pensions Secretary and Transport Secretary, winning a reputation for successfully taking troubled departments out of the headlines.

When Mr Brown became prime minister in 2007, Mr Darling took over as chancellor.

After Labour’s 2010 general election defeat and Mr Brown’s resignation, Mr Darling resisted calls from some quarters for him to stand for the leadership and returned to the backbenches.