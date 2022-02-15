Alex Salmond urged to stop being ‘Putin’s useful idiot’ and quit RT chat show

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton accused the former first minister of "laundering the reputation of the Russian regime".

Mr Cole-Hamilton called on all Scottish leaders to follow his party’s lead and pledge not to appear on Russian-state backed broadcasters.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after Mr Salmond's pro-independence Alba Party criticised the UK and US for their “determined hyping” of the prospect of war in Ukraine.

Alex Salmond has been urged to quit his RT chat show.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Being Putin’s useful idiot may have stroked Alex Salmond’s ego and filled his bank account but it’s an embarrassment to our nation that a former first minister could sink so low.

“If Alex Salmond had a shred of regard for human rights around the world he should step aside and quit laundering the reputation of the Russian regime.”

He added: “Putin’s build-up of troops menacing Ukraine’s eastern border is an attempt to compel through force or threat its smaller neighbour to do as it wishes. That is a grave breach of international law.

“This is a dangerous escalation in Russian foreign policy and it should be called out.

“Here in the west, Putin’s propaganda broadcasters represent a powerful tool in his foreign policy arsenal for spreading confusion and disinformation.

"No representative of a Scottish party should be appearing on their channels.

"I hope that the other party leaders will join me in instructing their parliamentarians to reject Putin’s propagandists.”