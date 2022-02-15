Boris Johnson praises leadership of Douglas Ross as he seeks to build bridges

The Prime Minister said Douglas Ross, who has called on him to quit, has done a "very good job indeed" of leading the Scottish Tories.

It came as Mr Johnson insisted Scottish independence is "just not going to happen".

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made the comments during his first visit to Scotland since Mr Ross called on him to resign over partygate.

Boris Johnson and Douglas Ross.

The Prime Minister told the Scottish Daily Mail: "I think Douglas has done a very good job indeed of leading the Scottish Conservatives, and he secured back at the last election, as far as I can remember, about 100,000 more votes than any previous Scottish Conservative leader, he stopped the Scottish National Party from getting the outright majority that they thought they could get.

"Every day Douglas gets up and campaigns for the union of our country in a way that is absolutely passionate and I totally share.

"All I would say is there is far, far more that brings us together than separates us."

On independence, Mr Johnson said: "Just look at the experience of the last two years.

"Scotland and the whole of the UK has benefited massively from the might of the UK Exchequer, the UK Treasury, whether it is through furlough or any of the other things that we've done together.