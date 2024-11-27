Alex Salmond memorial service: Here is the order of service in full, from The Proclaimers to Dougie MacLean
A memorial service for Alex Salmond will be held on Saturday morning at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.
And while the number of seats inside the cathedral itself is limited to a select group of guests, the St Andrews Day service will be livestreamed to the public.
The livestream can be viewed on both the BBC Scotland News website and on the BBC iPlayer across the UK.
The memorial service will start from 11am and is expected to run for one hour.
Mr Salmond died at the age of 69 on October 12 in North Macedonia after suffering a heart attack.
The full order of service for Mr Salmond’s memorial is as follows:
Alex Salmond memorial order of service in full
Introit: St Giles Cathedral Choir, directed by Michael Harris
Welcome: Rev Dr George J Whyte OBE, KSG
Hymn: “I have a dream”, a man once said (Tune: Repton)
Prayer: Rev Dr George J Whyte OBE, KSG
Reading: Psalm 121 in Gaelic read by Josh Robertson
Reading: John 14 read by Rt Hon Sir David Davis MP
Music: Theme for Scotland and The Referendum, played by Alasdair Fraser (fiddle) and Natalie Haas (cello)
Tribute: Christina Hendry (Alex’s niece)
Music: Caledonia, written and performed by Dougie MacLean
Tribute: Kenny MacAskill
Hymn: The Lord’s My Shepherd (Tune: Crimond)
Tribute: Duncan Hamilton KC
Music: Jock o Hazeldean, played by Alasdair Fraser (fiddle) and Natalie Haas (cello)
Reading: The Wild Geese by Violet Jacob, read by Fergus Ewing
Music: Cap in Hand, written and performed by The Proclaimers
Congregational song: A Man’s A Man For A That, led by Sheena Wellington
Prayer: Rev Dr George J Whyte OBE, KSG
Hymn: Be Thou My Vision (Tune: Slane)
Benediction
Piper Hamish Moore leads the congregation from St Giles
