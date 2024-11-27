Alex Salmond memorial service: Here is the order of service in full, from The Proclaimers to Dougie MacLean

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Head of News

Comment
Published 27th Nov 2024, 16:10 BST
The memorial service for former first minister Alex Salmond will be held on Saturday

A memorial service for Alex Salmond will be held on Saturday morning at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

And while the number of seats inside the cathedral itself is limited to a select group of guests, the St Andrews Day service will be livestreamed to the public.

Former first minister Alex Salmond died on October 12. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell
Former first minister Alex Salmond died on October 12. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images

The livestream can be viewed on both the BBC Scotland News website and on the BBC iPlayer across the UK.

The memorial service will start from 11am and is expected to run for one hour.

Mr Salmond died at the age of 69 on October 12 in North Macedonia after suffering a heart attack.

Piper Fergus Mutch, who previously worked for Alex Salmond, leads the cortege as it leaves the funeral service for the former first minister at Strichen Parish Church in Aberdeenshire
Piper Fergus Mutch, who previously worked for Alex Salmond, leads the cortege as it leaves the funeral service for the former first minister at Strichen Parish Church in Aberdeenshire | PA

The full order of service for Mr Salmond’s memorial is as follows:

Alex Salmond memorial order of service in full

Introit: St Giles Cathedral Choir, directed by Michael Harris

Welcome: Rev Dr George J Whyte OBE, KSG

Hymn: “I have a dream”, a man once said (Tune: Repton)

Prayer: Rev Dr George J Whyte OBE, KSG

Reading: Psalm 121 in Gaelic read by Josh Robertson

Reading: John 14 read by Rt Hon Sir David Davis MP

Music: Theme for Scotland and The Referendum, played by Alasdair Fraser (fiddle) and Natalie Haas (cello)

Tribute: Christina Hendry (Alex’s niece)

Music: Caledonia, written and performed by Dougie MacLean

Tribute: Kenny MacAskill

PA

Hymn: The Lord’s My Shepherd (Tune: Crimond)

Tribute: Duncan Hamilton KC

Music: Jock o Hazeldean, played by Alasdair Fraser (fiddle) and Natalie Haas (cello)

Reading: The Wild Geese by Violet Jacob, read by Fergus Ewing

Veteran SNP MSP Fergus Ewing has refused to be cowed by rules on speaking out in public against his party (Picture: John Devlin)
Veteran SNP MSP Fergus Ewing has refused to be cowed by rules on speaking out in public against his party (Picture: John Devlin)

Music: Cap in Hand, written and performed by The Proclaimers

The Proclaimers were supporters of Alex Salmond's Alba party.
The Proclaimers were supporters of Alex Salmond's Alba party. | PA

Congregational song: A Man’s A Man For A That, led by Sheena Wellington

Prayer: Rev Dr George J Whyte OBE, KSG

Hymn: Be Thou My Vision (Tune: Slane)

Benediction

Piper Hamish Moore leads the congregation from St Giles

