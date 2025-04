Alex Salmond death: Tributes to 'monumental figure' of Scottish and UK politics

The former first minister has been described as a ‘monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics’

Tributes are continuing to be paid to Alex Salmond following his death aged 69, as the Prime Minister called him a “monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics” and the King said he was “deeply saddened”.

Sir Keir Starmer said the former Scotland first minister and SNP leader “leaves behind a lasting legacy”.

The Prime Minister added: “As first minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.

“My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today.”

King Charles said in a message issued by Buckingham Palace: “My wife and I are greatly saddened to hear of the sudden death of Alex Salmond.

“His devotion to Scotland drove his decades of public service.

“We extend our deep condolences to his family and loved ones at this time.”

Mr Salmond had made a speech at the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Forum and is understood to have collapsed at lunch in a crowded room.

The Alba party said it understood he had suffered a heart attack, although there will be a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

“Unfortunately, Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland who was one of the panellists at yesterday’s cultural diplomacy forum that was held in Ohrid, died suddenly today,” the office of former North Macedonia President Gjorgje Ivanov said.

First Minister John Swinney said Mr Salmond took the SNP “from the fringes of Scottish politics into government and led Scotland so close to becoming an independent country”.

Mr Swinney, current leader of the SNP, added: “Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her independence.”

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak said Mr Salmond was a “huge figure in our politics”.

In a tribute posted on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Sunak added: “While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics.”

Nicola Sturgeon, who succeeded Mr Salmond as first minister of Scotland, said he was her “mentor”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “Obviously, I cannot pretend that the events of the past few years which led to the breakdown of our relationship did not happen, and it would not be right for me to try.

“However, it remains the fact that for many years Alex was an incredibly significant figure in my life. He was my mentor, and for more than a decade we formed one of the most successful partnerships in UK politics.

“Alex modernised the SNP and led us into government for the first time, becoming Scotland’s fourth First Minister and paving the way for the 2014 referendum which took Scotland to the brink of independence.”

Former prime minister Boris Johnson said Mr Salmond was “one of the great political disruptors of the age” and “the father of modern Scottish nationalism”.

Paying tribute, Mr Johnson added: “He was charismatic, clever, caustic and fearsome in debate.

“I am glad that he never succeeded in breaking up the union but very sad that he is gone.”

Alba Party deputy leader Kenny MacAskill said Mr Salmond “was the outstanding Scottish politician not just of his generation but for generations far before”.

Mr MacAskill added: “He was not just a master political tactician but strategist. Yet also a politician who was a superb debater and orator. But one who equally possessed extraordinary charm and a common touch which endeared him to so many in Scotland.

“The actions of individuals and later administrations undoubtedly took their toll upon him.

“But he had yet again risen to the challenges he had faced. Forging a media career and establishing the Alba Party, laying the groundwork for ensuring independence remained on the agenda and that a route to achieve it could once again be found.”

Former Scotland first minister Humza Yousaf said Mr Salmond helped turn the SNP into a “dominant political force”.

Mr Yousaf, SNP leader from 2023 to 2024, added: “Alex and I obviously had our differences in the last few years, but there’s no doubt about the enormous contribution he made to Scottish and UK politics.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Salmond was “a central figure in politics for over three decades”.

Mr Sarwar added: “The sad news of Alex Salmond’s passing today will come as a shock to all who knew him in Scotland, across the UK and beyond.

“Alex was a central figure in politics for over three decades and his contribution to the Scottish political landscape can not be overstated.”

Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry KC said Mr Salmond was “an inspiration and a loyal friend.”

Ms Cherry, MP for Edinburgh South West from 2015 to 2024, said: “He was one of the most talented politicians of his generation, and, by any measure, the finest first minister our country has had.

“He changed the face of Scottish politics.

“Sadly, he was ill-used by some of his former comrades, and I am sorry that he has not lived to see his vindication.”

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said Mr Salmond would be “remembered as a formidable and impressive politician who made a lasting impact on our country”.

Mr Findlay added: “No matter our political beliefs, we can all respect his dedication to public service as an MSP, MP and first minister of Scotland.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said it was “impossible to overstate the impact Alex Salmond had on Scotland and on our politics”.

SNP MSP for Aberdeenshire East Gillian Martin said Mr Salmond was “an ever-present figure in Scottish politics who made a huge difference”.

In a post on social media, Ms Martin added: “I was fortunate to spend time with him as a candidate taking on his former seat of Aberdeenshire East.

“An ever-present figure in Scottish politics who made a huge difference.”

Former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said Mr Salmond made a “huge impact”.