The impact Alex Salmond had on Scotland and on our politics cannot be overstated.

A formidable presence for decades, he was undisputedly a man who loved his country, and passionately believed in his cause.

He was also unquestionably one of the most skilled, if not the most skilled, politicians of his generation.

Whatever your political persuasion or views of the events which have unravelled in recent years, it is impossible not to recognise what a monumental figure Alex Salmond was in reshaping the political landscape.

His death at 69 after being taken ill in North Macedonia will send shockwaves through the political world. Appropriately perhaps as creating waves and ruffling feathers was something at which the former First Minister was particularly adept.

Only two weeks ago, he was at the Scottish Parliament to mark its 25th anniversary, an institution where his presence still looms large as a First Minister who brought the country to the brink of independence. This time he was watching proceedings from the public gallery.

Among the first tributes were from political foes.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Salmond was “a central figure in politics for over three decades”.

Rishi Sunak tweeted: “While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace.”

Of course much will be written in the coming days about his legacy and the events of recent times will no doubt be dissected.

Today, we recognise the death of a towering political figure who, as the Prime Minister said “cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service”.

Our deepest condolences go to his family and friends.