Alba confirms the party's final leadership candidates - here's how members will vote
Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ash Regan and former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill have been confirmed as the final two candidates for the Alba leadership contest.
Nominations to stand for leader and deputy leader of the party closed on Sunday, with each post having two candidates confirmed.
Former MP Neale Hanvey and former councillor Chris McEleny will battle it out for the deputy leader position.
The contest comes on the back of the death of Alex Salmond, who led the party from its creation in 2021 until he passed away in October last year.
Ms Regan was the first to announce she would be running to succeed Mr Salmond as party leader. She defected from the SNP in 2023 and is now the party’s only sitting parliamentarian.
Ms Regan served as community safety minister under former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, but resigned from the Scottish Government over its gender reform proposals.
The Edinburgh Eastern MSP then ran against Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes to become first minister, but was defeated in the contest and came third.
Mr MacAskill is the former justice secretary and defected to Alba when the party was first created back in 2021 while he was the MP for East Lothian.
Since the death of Mr Salmond, Mr MacAskill has been the party’s acting leader and has the backing of Mr Salmond’s widow Moira.
He stood to be the MP for Alloa and Grangemouth in last year’s general election, but lost out to Labour after securing just 1.5 per cent of the vote.
Mr Hanvey also defected to Alba in 2021 while he was the MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.
He stood to be re-elected to the newly-named Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy seat last year, but lost out to Labour after securing just 2.8 per cent of the vote.
Mr McEleny is a former Inverclyde councillor and was appointed the party’s general secretary under Mr Salmond.
However, earlier this year it was revealed he was suspended from that role for gross misconduct.
It was also revealed Mr McEleny attempted to have Mr MacAskill suspended over a “bullying and harassment” probe.
Voting opens in the leadership contest on March 10 and closes on March 25.
The winners will be announced on March 26, ahead of the party’s conference in Edinburgh on March 28 and 29.
Comments
