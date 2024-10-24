Two Aberdeenshire councillors defect to Reform as party warn Tories ‘momentum’ is with them
Two Aberdeenshire councillors have joined Nigel Farage’s Reform UK after quitting the Conservatives.
Ex-council chief Mark Findlater and his former Conservative colleague Laurie Carnie have now become Reform’s first ever councillors in Scotland.
It comes just one day after the Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay admitted he needs to win back frustrated voters who backed Reform in the Westminster election earlier this year.
Speaking to The Scotsman, Martyn Greene, Scottish Organiser Reform UK warned the Conservatives, just two weeks before three Aberdeenshire Council by-elections, they would be the first councillors of “many” for Reform UK in Scotland.
He said: “We are in talks with councillors in several parts of Scotland. I think there will be a domino effect with more councillors coming over.
“The Tory party brand is broken, people are now seeing through the Tories initially, but also all the other parties. They have been around for years and with the promises they break, I know it’s a cliche but people are looking for change.
“They both resigned the Tory whip, went independent, then Nigel Farage sent out a letter this week saying time to come aboard, the Tory brand is broken.
“I’ve already had phone calls from other places in Scotland today from people saying they’re up for this.
“We’ve got Scottish conference next week, which is almost a sell-out, and momentum is with Reform in Scotland.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.