8 in 10 Scots concerned about the use of vaping by young people and children

A new survey commissioned by leading lung charity Asthma + Lung UK Scotland found 83 per cent were concerned about the use of vaping products in school, with 82 per cent expressing worry around the marketing of vaping products to young people and children.
The survey of 1,000 adults in Scotland, comes ahead of a debate in the Scottish Parliament, led by Siobhan Brown MSP on the rise in the use of vaping products by children and young people.
Siobhan Brown MSP said: “It would certainly seem that the public feel strongly about vaping and the issues surrounding it such as advertising and how it targets children.
“Vapes remain a relatively new product and there is still much to learn about the harm they do. However, it's clear to me that children and young people are being targeted by e-cigarette companies.”