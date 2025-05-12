2026 Scottish Parliament election: The 16 seats to watch out for

4 . Dundee City East and Dundee City West

Dundee is the SNP’s heartland - one of only two areas to vote Yes in 2014, one of the few areas the SNP managed to cling onto in last year’s general election, and home to Finance Secretary Shona Robison’s seat. But Ms Robison, who has been an MSP since devolution in 1999, is leaving politics in 2026, leaving the seat open for the taking. The SNP is putting its faith in Stephen Gethins, the MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, to keep hold of this seat. In 2021 the nationalists secured comfortable majorities in both of these seats so opposition candidates will be looking to see if they can break through here, not least Scottish Labour’s Michael Marra MSP. Photo: Robert Perry/PA