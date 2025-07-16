All voted against the Government’s planned welfare reforms earlier this month.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has suspended an outspoken Scottish MP as part of a purge on rebel Labour backbenchers.

The UK Labour leader has suspended Scottish Labour MP Brian Leishman, along with Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchcliff and Rachael Maskell, who spearheaded plans to halt the UK government’s welfare reforms.

All four voted against the UK government’s planned welfare reforms as part of a wider rebellion earlier this month, and all were first elected at last year’s election, except Ms Maskell. Mr Leishman was one of 49 Labour MPs to rebel against the Government's welfare reforms.

Mr Leishman, the MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, has been the most high-profile Scottish Labour MP since last year’s general election - and has been highly critical since entering the Commons over Grangemouth and Sir Keir’s policies around welfare.

The SNP has branded the decision to suspend Mr Leishman as “another blow” to Scottish Labour’s chances of winning power at next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

Sarwar spoke to party whip before suspension

The Scotsman understands that Mr Leishman met with Labour’s chief whip, Alan Campbell, today and has had the party whip suspended due to “repeated breaches of party discipline”. The suspension is believed to be pending a future review.

It is understood that Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, spoke to the chief whip before Mr Leishman was suspended. The MP remains a member of the Scottish Labour party.

In a statement, Mr Leishman said: “I am a proud Labour member, and I remain committed to the party.

“I wish to remain a Labour MP and deliver the positive change many voters are craving.”

The statement added: “I have voted against the Government on issues because I want to effectively represent and be the voice for communities across Alloa and Grangemouth.

“I firmly believe that it is not my duty as an MP to make people poorer, especially those that have suffered because of austerity and its dire consequences.

“It is the honour of my life to be the MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, and my priority remains representing and fighting for constituents, whether they voted for me or not.”

SNP attack PM

SNP Westminster deputy leader, Pete Wishart, said: “It says it all that the only Labour MP who has dared stand up for Scotland has been suspended by Keir Starmer - simply because he refused to betray his constituents like every other Scottish Labour MP has done repeatedly.

“The message is clear - the SNP is the only party that can be trusted to stand up for Scotland. For the Westminster-led Labour Party, it’s a sackable offence.

“This extraordinary move also raises serious questions for Scottish Labour branch manager Anas Sarwar who has zero credibility after rolling over on every damaging decision since the election - from the winter fuel and disability cuts, to the betrayal of Waspi women and children in poverty.

“Did Mr Sarwar give permission to suspend one of his MPs - and was he even asked? Or was it another decision imposed by Downing Street.

“This is another blow to the Labour Party ahead of the Scottish elections next year - where it’s clear only John Swinney and the SNP will always put Scotland first.”

Leishman an outspoken critic

One Scottish Labour MP told The Scotsman that Mr Leishman was “well-regarded” within the group of Scottish MPs, but added that “it was hardly surprising given how he has been acting as a lone wolf”.

Earlier this month, Mr Leishman told Scotland on Sunday that Sir Keir’s record in his first year in office has harmed Mr Sarwar’s chances of becoming the next first minister at next ear’s Holyrood election.

He said: “Last summer, when we got elected a year ago, I'm sure all the bookies fancied we were going to have a Labour Government in Holyrood. I would say the first 12 months of the Labour government in Westminster, we've damaged and weakened Anas's chances.

"So I would say that it's all to play for, what, ten months out? But if we're better in Westminster, we'll improve his chances of getting elected in Holyrood. His wagon is hitched to us. If we do better in Westminster, we improve his chances in Holyrood."

As well as voting against Labour in the Commons, Mr Leishman has been outspoken in criticising both of Scotland’s governments on action to save the Grangemouth oil refinery from closure. Records show Mr Leishman met personally with SNP First Minister John Swinney over the situation earlier this year.

Mr Leishman has also been heavily critical of the Prime Minister, accusing him of “continuing a “relentless race to the bottom” over his proposed benefit cuts and refused to back him leading Labour into the next general election.

As well as the four suspended MPs, three other Labour MPs have been removed from trade envoy jobs: Rosena Allin-Khan, Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Mohammad Yasin.

Richard Burgon, who lost the Labour whip last year after he rebelled on the two-child benefit cap but has since had it reinstated said that those who have been suspended “were simply standing up for their disabled constituents and following their consciences”.

In a statement on X, he added: “Challenging policies that harm our communities, that damage Labour’s support and that make a Reform government much more likely is a key role of Labour backbenchers.