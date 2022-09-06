In his last address as prime minister, Johnson pledged his support for Truss and says he is "like a booster rocket" that has "fulfilled its function"

In his farewell speech outside No 10, the outgoing Prime Minister said his successor’s administration would do “everything we can” to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Boris Johnson told his Tory colleagues “it’s time for politics to be over, folks”.

He said: “This is a tough time for the economy. This is a tough time for families up and down the country.

“We can and we will get through it, and we will come out stronger the other side.

“But I say to my fellow Conservatives, it’s time for politics to be over, folks.

“It’s time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team, and her programme, and deliver for the people of this country. Because that is what the people of this country want. That’s what they need. And that’s what they deserve.”

