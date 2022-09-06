Boris Johnson gives farewell speech before Liz Truss takes over as Prime Minister

In a speech highlighting his achievements, Boris Johnson touched on the fact that he that got Brexit done, delivered the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, with 70% of the entire population getting a dose within six months of the rollout, and listed a host of achievements.

He added that the union is so strong that those who want to break it up, will never succeed.

In his farewell speech outside No 10, the outgoing Prime Minister said his successor’s administration would do “everything we can” to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, before leaving for Balmoral for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II to formally resign as Prime Minister. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022.

He started off his speech saying: “This is it folks. Thank you everybody for coming out so early this morning. In only a couple of hours I will be in Balmoral to see Her Majesty the Queen and the torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader.”

In a jibe at those who worked to oust him he added: “The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race. They changed the rules halfway through, but never mind that now.”

Listing his achievements he said: “Through that lacquered black door, a new prime minister will shortly go to meet a fantastic group of public servants.

“The people who got Brexit done. The people who delivered the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, and never forget 70% of the entire population got a dose within six months – faster than any comparable country. That is government for you. That’s this Conservative government.”

Mr Johnson said: “We have and will continue to have that economic strength to give people the cash they need to get through this energy crisis that has been caused by Putin’s vicious war.

“I know that Liz Truss and this compassionate Conservative government will do everything we can to get people through this crisis and this country will endure it and we will win.”

He said that despite the "naysayers" the new government will get through people through the energy crisis – and also took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin by saying that he can't blackmail or bully the British people over the energy crisis.

Tory MPs and officials who had gathered at Downing Street to watch the outgoing Prime Minister’s speech laughed as he compared himself to a “booster rocket” saying is he like "one of those booster rockets" that "has fulfilled its function".

"I'd be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific

As soon as Boris Johnson began his speech, protesters began playing “Bye Bye Boris” from Kings Charles Street, which runs parallel to Downing Street.