Police unable to identify ‘badly decomposed’ body found in Glasgow park

Investigations are continuing after a badly decomposed body was found in a Glasgow park by a member of the public.

The grisly discovery was made around 5.30pm on June 11 at Hogarth Park in the Carntyne district of the east end.

Police said the state of decomposition was so advanced they were still unable to even confirm the gender of the deceased, with the death currently being treated as unexplained.

Officers have also refused to confirm or deny newspaper reports that the body was headless when discovered.

The teenager who made the discovery was said to have been left traumatised. “He’s had terrible nightmares where he sees the body without its head,” a relative told The Scottish Sun.

“No one can imagine the horror of what he witnessed.”

The park, near Edinburgh Road, has been sealed off by officers for more than a week as investigations continue.

A police spokeswoman said: “Following a post-mortem the death is still being treated as unexplained and further forensic work will be carried out to identify the body.”

