Police search for man who tried to abduct woman in Glasgow city centre

A woman was the victim of an attemped abudction while waiting to cross a pedestrian crossing in Glasgow city centre.

The 21-year-old was approached by an unidentified man shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday. The victim, who had walked along Newton Street and Charing Cross towards St Georges Road, was approached by the man as she waited at the pedestrian crossing adjacent to the M8.

The man stopped her from walking away and made threats to her, including of a sexual nature, before trying to direct her towards a nearby parked car.

Police said that while the woman was able to get away from the man and was physically uninjured, she was left “extremely upset”.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Palmer, at Drumchapel CID, is appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“This was a distressing incident for the woman and I would urge anyone who was in the area, at what was a busy time of the day, to get in touch,” he said.

“I am keen to hear from a group of people who are believed to have witnessed the abduction, particularly a woman with short dark hair and a pink and black chequered shirt.”

The suspect is described as being black, about 5’7”-5’8” in height, aged between 25 and 35 years. He had black tight curly short hair, stubble, athletic build and had a silver metal brace on his lower teeth. He was wearing dark jacket and light trousers.

Anyone with information should get in touch with the officers investigating the crine via 101- quoting incident 3341