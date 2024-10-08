'Devastating' report reveals how Scotland's drugs deaths crisis has hit 600 children

Poorer communities were hit hardest

More than 600 children lost a parent or guardian to drugs in Scotland over a single year, according to a "devastating" new report that lays bare the toll taken by the crisis.

An analysis of deaths registered in 2019 and 2020 found poorer communities were hit hardest, with more than half of those who died in 2020 coming from the most deprived parts of Scotland.

Meanwhile, two thirds of those who lost their lives were in contact with a service that could have helped address their drug use.

SNP ministers have been told to get a grip of the crisis | PA

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie accused ministers of failing to get a grip on the crisis.

She said: “This devastating report lays bare the toll Scotland’s drug deaths crisis is taking on families and communities across Scotland. Hundreds of children have lost a parent needlessly, and the most deprived communities have once again paid the harshest price for government failure.

“This is a human tragedy and a national scandal. For too long the SNP has failed to get a grip on this public health emergency, leaving many lifeline services overstretched and unable to provide the support people desperately need.”

A total of 1,339 drug-related deaths were recorded in 2020, while 1,280 were confirmed the previous year.

The statistical report by Public Health Scotland found 602 children lost a parent or parental figure as a result of a drug-related death in 2020. Of these, 21 per cent (127) were reported to be living in the same household at the time of death.

The most recent annual statistics on drug deaths showed a 12 per cent increase between 2022 and 2023, with 1,172 deaths recorded.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton urged ministers to use every tool at their disposal to stop people dying.

He said: “Scotland’s drug deaths crisis is bringing untold suffering for families and communities across the country. Deaths have more than doubled over the last decade; it is a public health emergency that remains the worst in Europe.”

Conservative MSP Annie Wells said: “This heartbreaking report exposes how drug deaths continue to be Scotland’s national scandal under the SNP.”

SNP health secretary Neil Gray said: “My heartfelt condolences go to all those affected by the loss of a loved one through drugs. This level of deaths remains hugely concerning and underlines why we will continue to do all we can to reduce harm and deaths caused by drugs.

“It is crucial that we use all treatment options available to us to reduce the loss of life from substance use. Evidence published in The Lancet demonstrates that substitute therapy (opioid agonist therapy) is protective, with an average 70 per cent reduction in drug-related death for people on OAT compared with mortality risk in the community off OAT.​

“We’re taking a wide range of actions through our £250 million national mission on drugs, including opening a safer drug consumption facility pilot, working towards the opening of drug-checking facilities and widening access to life-saving naloxone. We will also continue to improve access to residential rehab, where we’re on track to meet our target for additional placements, and drive the rollout of medication assisted treatment (MAT) standards to make treatment and support available more quickly.