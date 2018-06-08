Police Scotland impose no-fly zone over suspicious death site

Police have imposed a no-fly zone over a beauty spot where a man's body was found.

The discovery was found by a member of the public at the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve at Kirriemuir in Angus at 5am yesterday.

The death is being treated as suspicious with detectives due to hold a press conference later.

Police Scotland said an order had been put in place to prevent aircraft flying more than 3,500ft above the area.

Speaking yesterday, Detective Superintendent James Smith said his officers were keen to trace anyone who had been driving in the area of the nature reserve between Tuesday and Thursday morning.

He said: "We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area between these dates, and has a dashcam. You may have captured footage which may be useful to our enquiries and we would like to hear from you."