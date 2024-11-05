“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of James at this extremely difficult time.”

Police trace car amid investigation into hit-and-run that killed 70-year-old man | PA

Police investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 70-year-old man in South Lanarkshire have traced a black Mercedes A Class.

Officers had been looking for a car of the same model and colour following the incident in Hamilton.

The crash happened at 12.40am on October 27 on the A723 near Quarry Street.

James Craig, who officers said was walking across the road at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland was searching for a dark coloured Mercedes and announced on Monday that a car had been recovered and is undergoing forensic examination.

The force said it is following a positive line of inquiry.

In a statement, the family of Mr Craig thanked a member of the public who came to the man’s aid.

They said: “We have read all the heartfelt messages about James and we’re grateful for the warmth and kindness shared by all who knew him.

“We can’t convey enough how much comfort reading them has brought to us all, thank you so much.

“We would also like to thank Police Scotland for their support and ongoing efforts throughout this time.

“We now know a young man stopped to help our Dad and performed CPR. We also want to thank staff from a nearby pub who were also there. We want to take this moment to express our deepest gratitude to you.

“Though this experience must have been unimaginably horrific and traumatic, it means so much to know that Dad wasn’t alone.

“Thank you for your kindness and courage.”

Officers have issued another appeal for anyone who may have information about the incident or who may have seen a black Mercedes A Class in the area at the time.

Sergeant John Houston said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of James at this extremely difficult time.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing and we are following a positive line of inquiry.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have seen a black Mercedes A Class, and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam or private CCTV which could assist to get in touch.”