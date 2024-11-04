Scottish Labour council leader arrested and charged over 'domestic assault'
The leader of Inverclyde Council has been charged in relation to alleged domestic assault and breach of the peace.
Stephen McCabe, 60, has been released and will appear in court at a later date. The Labour politician has led Inverclyde Council since 2007, bar a six-month period in 2011.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to a domestic assault and a breach of the peace.
“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
It is understood Mr McCabe, who represents the council ward of Inverclyde East, has been administratively suspended from Labour pending the outcome of any investigation.
A Labour Party spokesperson said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously. They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”
An Inverclyde spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Councillor McCabe remains leader of the council at this time. We are aware of a police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further."
