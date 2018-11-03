Police probe launched after man stabbed outside service station in Motherwell

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found seriously injured after being stabbed outside a petrol station.

It is thought the incident happened in an attack at around 7.20am outside an Esso garage on Merry Street.

A 30-year-old man is in serious condition following the incident with police appealing for information.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.20am on Saturday November 3 police were called to the report of a 30-year-old man found with stab wounds outside a service station on Merry Street.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.”