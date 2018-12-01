Police officer stabbed on duty thought: ‘I’m not going home tonight’

A police officer stabbed on duty has said he thought “I’m not going home tonight” while being attacked.

Constables Kenneth MacKenzie and Laura Sayer were stabbed after going to a house in Greenock, Inverclyde, in June to assist a mental health nurse and doctor during an assessment.

William Taylor lashed out and stabbed Mr MacKenzie several times in the neck and body as he tried to disarm him.

He then cornered Ms Sayer and stabbed her in the neck and arm, before turning again on Mr MacKenzie who was going to the aid of his colleague.

Now, the officers have spoken out about their ordeal.

Mr MacKenzie told STV: “He was frantically stabbing at me and I remember the thought going through my head was ‘I’m not going home tonight’.”

Taylor lunged after being told by the doctor he was to be sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Mr MacKenzie said: “I was on my back on the worktop and he was frantically stabbing at my body armour, at my neck, at my head.

“I couldn’t get any equipment out at that time to defend myself.

“I was using my hands to push the knife away and my hands were all cut from the knife.

“It was fear, panic, dread.”

Ms Sayer, who started with the force just 12 weeks before the attack on June 1, told the broadcaster: “He managed to back me up against a wall and was stabbing at my chest.

“I was down on the floor and he was stabbing in at my head and at my arm.”

She added: “It’s been extremely tough...but we’re both still here and the mental health nurse and the doctor are still alive and that’s the main thing.”

Taylor, who appeared in court charged with stabbing the two officers, has been detained for mental health treatment.

The two officers received further recognition for their bravery at the Scottish Police Federation awards earlier this week, along with Constable Finlay Dobson.

Constable Dobson raced to the scene and subdued Taylor until other officers arrived.

The three officers were also honoured at the Police Scotland Bravery and Meritorious Conduct Awards earlier this month.