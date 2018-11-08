Scottish police officers honoured for outstanding acts of bravery

Two police officers who were stabbed while attending an incident at a house have been recognised for their “outstanding” bravery.

Constables Laura Sayer and Kenneth MacKenzie were attacked after going to a house in Greenock, Inverclyde, to support colleagues from a partner agency and suffered serious injuries in the incident on 1 June.

Speaking for the first time, the officers thanked colleagues and the public for their support but said they were only doing “what all police officers are trained to do”.

William Taylor, who appeared in court charged with stabbing the officers, has been detained for mental health treatment.

Constable Sayer had six months’ service at the time of the attack while Pc MacKenzie had been an officer for nine years. They said their recovery has been “very difficult” at times but they hope to return to work in the near future.

The pair, along with seven fellow officers who assisted as the incident unfolded, received bravery awards from Chief Constable Iain Livingstone at a ceremony at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan, Fife, yesterday.

In a joint statement, the injured officers said: “The incident which we and our colleagues faced on 1 June was extremely challenging and not something that we will easily ever forget.”

The pair were among 64 police officers, two special constables, one member of police staff and 14 members of the public honoured at the Police Scotland Bravery and Meritorious Conduct Awards.

Among those honoured were Sergeant David Rourke, who rescued an elderly couple from their house in West Linton in the Borders before it was engulfed by 12ft high snow in the “Beast from the East” storm, and Constable Adam Denny, who arrived at an incident in Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross, where three people had already been stabbed and prevented the attacker from hurting more people in August 2017.

Shaun Carroll, a member of the public who rescued a driver from a burning vehicle near Dalkeith, Midlothian, last December, was also among those to receive an award.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “The Police Scotland bravery awards provide us with an opportunity to pause, reflect and admire outstanding acts of bravery displayed by members of the public, police officers and staff who put the protection of others before their own safety.”