Police have launched an investigation after a child was assaulted in Edinburgh.

The incident took place around 3.45 pm on Tuesday, April 15 on Cultins Road in the Capital.

Local officers have released an image of a man that they believe will be able to assist with enquiries.

He has been described as: “ white, 5ft 7in tall, slim build, around 30 years old with blue/green eyes, short light brown hair a light beard.

“He was wearing a dark coloured zip-up bomber jacket with a hood, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, and black and white trainers.”

Constable Ross Murray said: "The man pictured is believed to have information that could help with our enquiries into this assault.

"If this is you, or you recognise the man, please get in touch."