Edinburgh crime: Police launch investigation after child assaulted in Capital
Police have launched an investigation after a child was assaulted in Edinburgh.
The incident took place around 3.45 pm on Tuesday, April 15 on Cultins Road in the Capital.
Local officers have released an image of a man that they believe will be able to assist with enquiries.
He has been described as: “ white, 5ft 7in tall, slim build, around 30 years old with blue/green eyes, short light brown hair a light beard.
“He was wearing a dark coloured zip-up bomber jacket with a hood, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, and black and white trainers.”
Constable Ross Murray said: "The man pictured is believed to have information that could help with our enquiries into this assault.
"If this is you, or you recognise the man, please get in touch."
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2191 of 15 April, 2025. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.