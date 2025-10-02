The suspect was on crutches in the pub but when he fled he did not use them.

A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being brutally attacked in a pub in Glasgow.

Police were called to a premises in Springburn Way at 11pm on Friday night.

A hunt for the suspect is now underway as detectives appeal for information from witnesses.

The suspect is described as male, white, aged between 30 and 40 and was wearing glasses, light blue jeans, a light coloured top and a grey knitted hat.

Officers said the man used crutches in the pub, which he then did not use when he left.

After leaving the pub, the suspect is reported to have made his way towards to Hillkirk Street area of Springburn.

He also had a white hard hat but left that behind after the incident.

Detective Sergeant David Cameron said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish more information on the circumstances surrounding this incident and details of the man responsible.

"I would urge anyone who was in the licence premises around 11pm last Friday and who witnessed anything to please contact us.

"I would also ask anyone with dashcam from outside the pub or who has personal footage to please review it and get it touch if it holds anything relevant."