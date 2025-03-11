"I believe there was a sexual motive to this crime and the victim is being supported by specialist officers.”

Police are trying to identify two men after a woman was sexually assaulted in Clydebank at the weekend.

Two people intervened when they saw the woman being assaulted by a man as a second man stood by in the car park beside The Crescent, Dalmuir, at about 8.20pm on Saturday .

The two men, believed to have eastern European accents, left the scene in the direction of Dalmuir train station when they were challenged.

The first man is described as white, 30-40 years old, of average build and about 5ft 7in tall.

The second is also described as white, within the same age range and build, but 5ft 9in tall and with short dark hair.

Both men were wearing dark clothing and carrying rucksacks at the time of the incident.

Officers have been making inquiries locally and checking CCTV from the area.

Detective Inspector Craig Bate of Police Scotland said: "This was terrifying for the woman involved and extremely upsetting for the members of the public who came to her rescue.

"I believe there was a sexual motive to this crime and the victim is being supported by specialist officers.

"The area is overlooked by numerous flats and is just off a main road and would have been relatively busy at the time of this attack, so if you were in the area between 8.10pm and 8.30pm on Saturday night , and saw or heard anything that may assist our investigation, then please get in touch.

"I would also appeal to anyone with doorbell, private CCTV or dashcam footage from around that time to get in touch.

"Incidents like this are rare and I would like to reassure the community that there will be increased police activity in the area.

"I would ask anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3536 of Saturday March 8 . Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.