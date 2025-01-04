"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time.”

Police are searching for a car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash on New Year's Day that left a teenager in a serious condition in hospital.

Emergency services were called after a 15-year-old boy on an electric bike was found injured on Aurs Drive, Barrhead, East Renfrewshire , at about 10.55pm on January 1 .

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow .

Police said they are now looking for a silver Vauxhall Astra they believe to have been involved in the incident.

Sergeant Ally Wright said: "We have now confirmed that a car was involved in this incident and our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have seen the incident, the car or have information which could assist us to get in touch.

"I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV to contact us."