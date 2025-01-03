Pensioner killed in Hogmanay hit and run named as investigation continues

Elizabeth Kennedy from Paisley | police

Elizabeth Kennedy from Paisley died in the crash on Barrhead Road

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information into a hit and run crash which killed a pensioner from Paisley on Hogmanay.

The incident happened around 7pm on Tuesday on Barrhead Road, just east of the junction with Ladykirk Crescent. A 70-year-old woman died at the scene after being struck by a white car that failed to stop.

She has been named as Elizabeth Kennedy from Paisley.

Police say inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and trace the vehicle involved.

Detective Inspector Jan MacColl said: "Our thoughts are with Elizabeth's family, friends and everyone affected by this tragic incident. Officers will continue to support her family as our enquiries progress.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have seen a white car in the area around that time, possibly with damage, to come forward.

"We would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation to please get in touch."