Police hunt ‘absolutely despicable’ thief who snatched 88-year-old woman’s purse

A thief targeted an elderly woman and snatched her handbag from her as she waited to cross the road, escaping with more than £100 in cash just before Christmas.

The vulnerable OAP, aged 88 years old, was standing at a junction when her handbag was grabbed from her hands.

The attack took place at the corner of Stonelaw Road and Greenhill Road in Rutherglen as the pensioner attempted to cross the road. Picture: Google

The pensioner was said to be unhurt but “upset and shaken” by the theft on Sunday, just before 5pm.

She found her way to the home of a relative in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, who dialled 999.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the suspect was described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, 5ft 5 inches, of slim build with short grey hair, and dressed in a dark bomber jacket, jeans and trainers.

The pensioner was standing at the corner of Stonelaw Road and Greenhill Road when she was targeted.

Sergeant Derek Kavanagh from Rutherglen Police Station said: “To steal an elderly woman’s handbag, just before Christmas, is absolutely despicable and thankfully she was not injured.

“She has nonetheless been left upset and shaken by what happened and it is absolutely vital that we trace this abhorrent individual.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around 4.45pm and may have witnessed the incident or noticed a man matching the above description, to please get in touch.

“I would also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were in the vicinity to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.”