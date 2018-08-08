Police following ‘positive line of inquiry’ after teenager stabbed in Clarkston

A teenager has been stabbed during a clash between two groups of youths.

Two other 16-year-old boys were also injured in the altercation in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire.

The 16-year-old stab victim is in a stable condition following treatment at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The second victim was treated for a head injury and the third received treatment for minor injuries. Both have since been released.

A number of teenagers are said to have gathered in the Overlee Park area on Tuesday to celebrate their exam results when they became involved in an altercation with another group of youths.

A number of police vehicles, including a helicopter, and ambulances were sent to an area between the park and Netheron Braes at about 8.15pm.

Detective Sergeant Jim McLauchlan said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident involving two separate groups of teenagers in the area and extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances around what happened.

“Police are following a positive line of inquiry in relation to the incident and I would urge any members of the public who were in the park yesterday evening and witnessed a disturbance, or anything at all suspicious, to get in touch.”

Additional patrols will take place in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

The incident took place on the day pupils across Scotland received their exam results.

Local councillor David Macdonald told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “As I understand from various sources within the community, the group from Clarkston and Stamperland met up and some other young people from another area... had arrived in a vehicle and there were some weapons taken out.”

Mr Macdonald said at least five or six ambulances were on the scene throughout the course of the evening, alongside a “large police presence”.

He added: “My thoughts are with the victims and the families who were affected by last night’s violence.”