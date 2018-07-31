Police divers called in search for woman missing after night out

Have your say

Divers and a police helicopter have been called to the River Nith as part of the search for a woman who disappeared after a night out.

Lynne Tyeson, 48, was last seen in the Whitesands area of Dumfries at 3am on Sunday.

She had been on a night out with her friends in the town centre.

She is described as white, tall, slim build with blonde shoulder length hair and was wearing a black and white striped top, black skinny trousers and black sandals.

Lynne’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Officers believe a dog walker was in the area at the time she went missing.

Inspector Craig Nicolson said: “You can expect to see our police marine unit, helicopter search teams supported by the coastguard, Nith Inshore Rescue and mountain rescue teams in the area.

“We also have detectives checking CCTV to find any clues where she may have gone.

“We know from CCTV a man is seen walking two small dogs along Mill Road towards Market Square at around 3.15am on Sunday morning and we want to speak to this man.”