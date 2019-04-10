Police confirm body found near Midlothian castle is Mayfield dad Ross Taylor

Police have officially confirmed that the body of a man found in woods near Crichton Castle in Midlothian is that of Ross Taylor.

Mr Taylor was reported missing on Sunday, March 30th, from the Mayfield area and was later found on Friday, April 5th near the castle in Pathhead.

The 30-year-old’s disappearance sparked a massive search effort which included police drones and two helicopters.

Mr Taylor’s partner, Laura D’Arcy, said in a heartfelt tribute that an engagement ring was found during searches of the house while he was missing, and that she will wear it every day “knowing we would have had such a beautiful future together.”

The couple have a six-month-old son called Lewis who underwent extensive open heart surgery in January after being born with a serious defect.

A fundraising page has been set up to help Mr Taylor’s family which has so far raised £6,170.

In a statement released today, police said the death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Chief Inspector Arron Clinkscales, area commander for Midlothian, said: “Ross’s family has shown considerable bravery and dignity throughout this traumatic time and our thoughts are with them as they come to terms with their loss.

“I would like to thank those members of the public and media who assisted in our search and appeals for information, their support was essential and is very much appreciated.

“We are continuing to support Ross’s family and offer them assistance throughout this difficult time.”

