Police close Scottish road after fatal car crash

By Amy Watson
Published 11th Feb 2025, 13:17 BST
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.”

Police Scotland has confirmed that the driver of a car has died after a crash in Irvine.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 8.30 pm on Sunday after a one vehicle crash was reported on Kilwinning Road.

In a statement, Police Scotland confirmed: “The driver and only occupant of the car, a 59-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road was closed and reopened around 12.25am on Monday, 10 February, 2025.”

Sergeant Brian Simpson of Ayrshire Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.”

