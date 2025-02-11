Police close Scottish road after fatal car crash
Police Scotland has confirmed that the driver of a car has died after a crash in Irvine.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 8.30 pm on Sunday after a one vehicle crash was reported on Kilwinning Road.
In a statement, Police Scotland confirmed: “The driver and only occupant of the car, a 59-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The road was closed and reopened around 12.25am on Monday, 10 February, 2025.”
Sergeant Brian Simpson of Ayrshire Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.”
