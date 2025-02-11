Doubts were raised over the number of Scotland-based staff working on The Traitors

The number of Scottish staff working on the hit BBC reality show The Traitors increased between the first and second series, the corporation has claimed - however it dodged calls to reveal exact figures.

Doubts had been raised about the number of staff from north of the border who were employed by production company Studio Lambert to work on the show – which is shot in the Highlands.

The first series met the required criteria to be considered a show made in Scotland, while the second and third – which finished in January – is also expected to be given the same classification, due to the production company having a “substantive base” in the country and because either 50 per cent of off-screen staff are from Scotland or 70 per cent of the production spend is made in the country.

In a letter to the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster following up on an appearance last month, BBC Scotland director Hayley Valentine said the number of staff based in Scotland who were working on the production increased between the first and second series, although she did not provide the figures.

Claudia Winkleman and this year's Traitors' contestants. | Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert, Cody Burridge

The BBC, Studio Lambert and Screen Scotland have also worked to promote Scottish talent on the show, including by running a training and development scheme for production roles.

Ms Valentine said in her letter: “Although the data is not yet available to compare all three series, we can confirm that the number of Scotland-based production staff has increased between series one and series two, with the BBC, Studio Lambert Scotland and Screen Scotland working together on training and development relating to specialist reality television production at this scale.”

A session held at the BBC’s Glasgow base last year resulted in 19 of the 30 attendees being offered a job on the show, she added.

Responding to Ms Valentine’s letter, Scottish Affairs Committee chairwoman Patricia Ferguson said: “I’m delighted that one of the most popular shows in the UK is shot in the Scottish Highlands.

“However, it’s key that the BBC makes sure that local creative industry and the economy can benefit from this production.

“BBC Scotland’s reply doesn’t offer specific numbers about the amount of money it’s spending on The Traitors in Scotland, or the proportion of Scotland-based production staff.

“However, I’m pleased to hear that the number of Scotland-based crew has increased between series one and two.

“As we heard in our evidence session last month, there is huge talent in Scotland’s screen sector.

“I was glad to hear that the BBC is committed to training local creatives for specific work on its specialised reality TV productions, and to ensuring Scottish crew play a leading role in its other Scottish network productions going forward.”

Criticism was levelled at the corporation last month after an analysis by producer and director Peter Strachan.

But Studio Lambert boss Stephen Lambert told BBC News a different type of “specialised skills” are needed for reality TV and the reason for the show’s success was down to employing “the most experienced reality show production talent in the UK”.