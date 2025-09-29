Missing Scottish golden eagle 'could have come to harm' say police as appeal launched

The four-year-old bird’s mate, Wren, has also since disappeared.

Detectives have launched an appeal after a satellite-tagged golden eagle went missing in the south of Scotland.

Police Scotland said four-year-old Tarras, who was translocated to the area in 2021, has disappeared in the hills to the north of Langholm with data from his tag suggesting he “could have come to harm”.

The force said the satellite tag had displayed suspicious patterns and data reports, causing concern that the young bird could have been in danger between August 27 August and August 29.

A full search of the area where his tag last transmitted has been carried out, including dogs trained in tracing birds and their tags.

Golden eagles are mainly found in the Scottish Highlands, but several have been translocated to the south of Scotland through the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project | PA

However, neither the bird or the satellite tag have been found.

Meanwhile, officers said wildlife partners have subsequently been unable to trace Tarras’ mate, Wren.

The timing of her disappearance has caused concern and officers said they are worried about her welfare, although officers said there is nothing to suggest she has also come to harm.

Detective Sergeant David Lynn, National Wildlife Crime Coordinator, said: “The data received from Tarras’ tag suggests that he has come to harm to the north of Langholm and efforts remain ongoing to locate him and his tag.

“We cannot say for certain that Wren has also come to harm, but her disappearance is worrying.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are working with a range of partner agencies to establish more details around the disappearance of both birds.

“I would urge anyone with any information that may assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting reference number 1987 of September 26.