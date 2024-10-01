PlayStation network down: Thousands of gamers blocked from key services as PSN down

Published 1st Oct 2024, 08:07 BST
Sony's PlayStation Network is currently down.
Sony's PlayStation Network is currently down. | AFP via Getty Images
Users attempting to access Sony’s PlayStation Network began reporting issues at around 1am.

The PlayStation Network is currently down, leaving thousands unable to access key services.

PSN features including account management, gaming and social streaming as well as video and the PlayStation Store are among the services currently experiencing issues.

And it’s not just in the UK, with gamers from around the world reporting issues getting online. According to the PlayStation Network service status page, currently the only working element of the PSN is PlayStation Direct.

What is currently down?

At the time of writing, PlayStation users are unable to sign into their accounts, create new ones or edit their details. Affected platforms include the PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5 and even web services.

Meanwhile, users are also unable to stream games at the moment with difficulty launching games, apps or network features. The status page also notes that there will be some difficulty accessing PlayStation Video content.

All PlayStation devices are currently being affected by the outage.
All PlayStation devices are currently being affected by the outage. | AFP via Getty Images

Finally, users will be unable to purchase, download, browse, search or redeem vouchers on the PlayStation Store.

When will PSN be back up?

Issues with the PlayStation Network were reported at around 1am on Tuesday, October 1, with PlayStation working behind the scenes to resume services as quickly as possible.

While there is no update on exactly when the network will return online, users should keep an eye out on the PlayStation Network service status page for the latest updates.

