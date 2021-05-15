Rangers fans celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership title at George Square

Pictures: Rangers supporters have marched to George Square

Thousands of Rangers supporters have marched to George Square following their club's Scottish Premiership title win and our staff photographer Lisa Ferguson was there to record the scene.

By Catriona Thomson
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 7:06 pm
Updated Saturday, 15th May 2021, 7:16 pm

The club and the police had urged fans to disperse after they gathered at Ibrox Stadium for the final game of the season as Rangers beat Aberdeen 4-0.

Even though there was a significant police presence the fans have now congregated in Glasgow City Centre.

Glasgow’s Covid lockdown restrictions remains at level 3, with large gatherings outdoors not permitted.

Rangers fans also clambered on statues in George Square

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Rangers fans filled George Square this afternoon after Rangers lift The SPFL Premier League Cup on the last day of the season

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Flares were lit as Rangers fans gather at George Square this afternoon

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Rangers fans gather at George Square this afternoon after Rangers lift the Trophy

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

