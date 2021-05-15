Pictures: Rangers supporters have marched to George Square
Thousands of Rangers supporters have marched to George Square following their club's Scottish Premiership title win and our staff photographer Lisa Ferguson was there to record the scene.
The club and the police had urged fans to disperse after they gathered at Ibrox Stadium for the final game of the season as Rangers beat Aberdeen 4-0.
Even though there was a significant police presence the fans have now congregated in Glasgow City Centre.
Glasgow’s Covid lockdown restrictions remains at level 3, with large gatherings outdoors not permitted.
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.